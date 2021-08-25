MANCHESTER — The United States Postal Service in Manchester Center is looking for an assistant mail carrier as well as a sales and customer service associate — among 39 jobs the agency is currently looking to fill in Vermont.
The postal service said it is hiring in preparation for the busy holiday season and as online shopping continues to grow.
Between Friday and Sept. 5, the postal service is holding a job fair in Essex Junction to fill open positions in processing and delivery. USPS personnel will be onsite to discuss the details of available jobs and answer questions.
Open postal service jobs in New England include 100 openings in Massachusetts and 63 in New Hampshire, according to its online job site.
When asked whether the postal service’s personnel shortage has led to a lag in mail delivery in parts of Bennington County, spokesman Steve Doherty only said that USPS has moved personnel around to keep services going.
“Like many other businesses, the pandemic has impacted staffing at postal facilities,” he said in an email Wednesday. “But, due to the incredible flexibility of our workforce, we’re able to relocate personnel as needed to keep the mail moving.”
As part of its 10-year plan, dubbed “Delivering for America,” the postal service said in a statement that it is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. The agency said it is investing in its personnel through training and on-the-job support, as well as competitive wages, benefits and career advancement.
To check out available jobs and their corresponding starting pay, visit about.usps.com/careers/career-opportunities and click on “apply now.” The agency said it only accepts applications through the site.
Available jobs are updated weekly, Doherty said. Besides full-time work, there are also part-time and seasonal jobs.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, and pass drug screening and a criminal background check. They also must be available to work weekends and holidays.