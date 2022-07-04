PAWLET — Two Connecticut residents survived a collision with a Mack truck on Saturday afternoon in West Pawlet, although one of suffered a severe hand injury, Vermont State Police said.
According to a statement from the state police Rutland barracks, the incident occurred at Route 30 and North Pawlet Road at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
Police said an SUV driven by Kellan Smith, 18, of Easton, Conn., was heading south on North Pawlet Road and failed to stop at a stop sign before entering the intersection.
Police said the SUV was totaled when it was struck by a northbound Mack truck driven by William Maynes, 39, of Pawlet.
The passenger of the SUV, Kate Solway, 19, of Easton, Conn., was transported to Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital with an injured hand. Neither Smith nor Maynes were injured, police said.
A civil violation citation is pending, and the incident remains under investigation, police said.