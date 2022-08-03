Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 6:49 pm
Alarik, 1, and Asher, 2, show off their hats from the Bennington Fire Department at the Second Annual Community Picnic held at Willow Park.
Campers from the New Experience Camp, a program run by the Bennington Police Department, helped to put the fire hose back on the truck at the end of the event.
What's a picnic without cotton candy?
The Bennington Police Department held a Second Annual Community Picnic at Willow Park on Tuesday evening.
