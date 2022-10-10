BENNINGTON — The Bennington man who's been accused of over a dozen crimes this year, including selling drugs that caused an overdose death, was arraigned Monday for violating his conditions of release.
John Farquharson, 57, was arraigned in Bennington Superior Court for allegedly breaking a 24/7 curfew imposed by the court. He pleaded not guilty to the violation of release, but there are still over a dozen crimes Farquharson has been charged with that must be resolved.
Farquharson spoke to his attorney Richard Burgoon in open court. He spoke about how he wants to get his life back in order and said, “I’m done” with drugs — several of his alleged crimes can be linked to drug use.
His crimes from 2021 to this year allegedly include: three counts of driving without a license, heroin possession, four counts of operating a vehicle with a suspended license, speeding, reckless endangerment, felony charge of eluding law enforcement, felony charge of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, felony charge of burglary into an occupied dwelling, four counts of violating the conditions of release, cocaine possession, three counts of petit larceny, felony charge of fentanyl trafficking and the felony charge of selling a regulated drug resulting in death.
The charges for the alleged fentanyl trafficking and selling drugs resulting in death are not part of any potential change of plea deal, according to Farquharson’s attorneys. These charges can carry a sentence of 50 years in prison.
Scott Berube, 46, was the man who was found dead June 17 at the Weathervane Motel in Manchester after Farquharson and another man allegedly sold him drugs.
Witnesses and security camera footage from the incident pointed police in the direction of Farquharson and Gerald Johnson, 39, from Arlington.
The change of plea hearing was scheduled for the future. Burgoon and Kevin A. Rambold, another attorney representing Farquharson, requested to be removed from specific dockets, because of a conflict of interest.
Burgoon and Rambold will still represent Farquharson, but another lawyer will join them to cover the remaining cases.