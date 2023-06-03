SHAFTSBURY — Vermont State Police were notified about a trailer stolen from a storage unit at 275 Tennis Way in the Town of Dorset. The trailer was identified as a 2022 Silver 5 Starr enclosed trailer, measuring 8.5 feet wide and 16 feet long. The theft occurred sometime between May 29 and June 2.
At this point in the investigation, the Vermont State Police have not developed a suspect, but are seeking assistance in locating the stolen property.
If anyone could have witnessed the incident or have information about the trailer’s whereabouts, please contact the VSP Shaftsbury phone number and ask to speak with Trooper Ryan Criss. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.