EAGLE BRIDGE, N.Y. — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a woman's disappearance from White Creek.
Morgan Bates, 20, has been missing since early Tuesday morning.
Bates was last seen in Eagle Bridge, and she was possibly sighted in Petersburgh around 2 a.m. She has not been heard from since.
Bates is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds. She has black hair and four shark bite piercings in her bottom lip. She was last seen wearing black sneakers, a blue or gray New Holland hoodie and black joggers. She also had hot pink fingernails.
Police are seeking information from the public about her whereabouts. Anyone with information is urged to contact the tip line at 800-448-3847 or crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.