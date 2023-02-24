SUNDERLAND — Vermont State Police are looking for the driver of a white Ford Sprinter van with unknown Vermont registration that might have been connected to a single-car crash on U.S. Route 7 in Sunderland on Friday.
According to police, troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks responded to a report of a crash with injury near mile marker 22.8. It was reported that a 2012 Volvo S60 lost control and collided into a tree. The driver was identified as Charles P. Pace, 54, of Manchester.
Troopers were told by several witnesses at the scene that a white Ford Sprinter van was traveling south in front of Pace’s car and had ice or snow come off the top of the vehicle, ultimately flying into Pace’s windshield, resulting in the collision. Pace suffered minor injuries.
It was reported the white Ford Sprinter Van continued to travel south and did not return to the scene. There was no collision between the van or Pace’s vehicle. The identity of the driver of that van is not known, but troopers would like to speak with that driver, who is encouraged to call the state police, Shaftsbury barracks, and ask to speak with Trooper Daniel Krzeminski.
The Vermont State Police department was assisted by the Arlington Rescue Squad, Arlington Fire Department and Southern Vermont Auto.