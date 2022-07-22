STAMFORD -- Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were notified on June 17 of two separate thefts from a motor vehicle at the Stamford Valley Golf Course. Credit cards and cash were stolen from the vehicles and used at the Walmart in North Adams, Mass., to purchase miscellaneous items and $500 Apple gift cards.
According to police, the investigation found similar thefts occurred at the Mount Anthony Country Club in Bennington, as well as country clubs in Dalton, Lenox and Pittsfield, Mass., where credit cards were stolen and used at local Walmarts to purchase $500 Apple gift cards.
Video surveillance from the different Walmarts revealed the same middle-aged man and woman, dressed in golf attire and driving a silver SUV, conducting the transactions.
The suspects have stolen approximately $10,000 in cash and cards.
The Vermont State Police is requesting help from the public in identifying the individuals involved. Anyone with information regarding the thefts is encouraged to contact Trooper Nicholas Grimes at (802) 442-5421 or an anonymous tip can be filed at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.