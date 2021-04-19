Jeep Grand Cherokee - 4/19/21

Police suspect a Jeep Grand Cherokee, pictured above, of leaving the scene after crashing into a utility pole in Arlington on Wednesday.

 PROVIDED BY VERMONT STATE POLICE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

SHAFTSBURY — Vermont State Police are looking for an SUV that they suspect damaged a power pole in Arlington on Wednesday.

Witnesses reportedly told state police that a brown SUV crashed into the pole, causing significant damage. When troopers arrived on scene, they saw that the pole was damaged and the vehicle was no longer around, VSP Sgt. Todd Wilkins said in a release.

He described the vehicle as a Jeep Grand Cherokee with a roof rack, and released an image of the SUV.

No one lost power as a result of the utility-pole damage, Wilkins told the Banner. As of Monday afternoon, he did not yet have the damage cost.

State police are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle, or has any related information, to contact Wilkins at the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421.

Tags

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.