SHAFTSBURY — Vermont State Police are looking for an SUV that they suspect damaged a power pole in Arlington on Wednesday.
Witnesses reportedly told state police that a brown SUV crashed into the pole, causing significant damage. When troopers arrived on scene, they saw that the pole was damaged and the vehicle was no longer around, VSP Sgt. Todd Wilkins said in a release.
He described the vehicle as a Jeep Grand Cherokee with a roof rack, and released an image of the SUV.
No one lost power as a result of the utility-pole damage, Wilkins told the Banner. As of Monday afternoon, he did not yet have the damage cost.
State police are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle, or has any related information, to contact Wilkins at the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421.