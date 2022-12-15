BENNINGTON — Bennington Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter who fired several rounds into a residence at 108 Lafayette St. shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Witnesses say a white Subaru wagon with Vermont plates was seen leaving the area of the shooting. That Subaru, a 2002 Legacy wagon with black trim along the bottom, was reported stolen early Tuesday morning by its owners.
There have been no arrests so far, but police report several persons of interest who are being interviewed at this time. The Subaru is still missing.
Anyone with information on the shooting or the whereabouts of the white Subaru, contact the Bennington Police via benningtonpolice.com, or by calling 802-442-1030. All calls are confidential.