BRATTLEBORO — Police in Vermont and Massachusetts want to speak with the ex-boyfriend of a woman found dead in a vehicle on Elliot Street early Tuesday morning.
“At this point I would consider him dangerous,” said Maj. Dan Trudeau, criminal division commander of the Vermont State Police, during an update at the Brattleboro Police Department Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. “I’m not saying that he is a suspect, but he is of importance to us. If the public were to see him walking around, I would not approach him. I would certainly contact local law enforcement as quickly as you could.”
Authorities have preliminarily identified the victim as Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., who had been reported missing over the weekend. The Vermont State Police has characterized her death as suspicious. An official identification and a cause of death won’t be issued until an autopsy has been done. The autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, Mass., Anderson’s former boyfriend, is white, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.
According to Mass Live, Davis was sentenced in 2009 to four to nine years in prison after stabbing with a knife multiple times the lover of Davis’s ex-girlfriend, who is the mother to two of Davis’s children. That incident happened in Pittsfield, Mass.
Anderson was last seen in Hudson, N.H., at 10:30 p.m. Saturday driving a navy blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma with Massachusetts license plates.
That vehicle was seen parked at the curb under an investigation tent in front of Thomas Lynch Park, according to reports published by Massachusetts news outlets. Trudeau said it’s not clear how Anderson and her truck ended up in Brattleboro.
“We’re still looking into that,” he said. “There’s no firm connection to the Brattleboro or Vermont area that we’ve developed yet.”
Trudeau is asking that anyone who might have seen anything suspicious Monday night or early Tuesday morning to contact the VSP or the Brattleboro Police Department.
“If you believe you have any surveillance video that captured anything of importance or relevance to the case, we certainly would like a call about that,” he said.
Sheila Anderson, Mary Anderson’s mother, told a Boston TV station that her daughter was supposed to be traveling home late on Saturday night after spending the day with friends in Hudson.
“This is not my daughter’s behavior,” Sheila Anderson told WCVB. “She is missing. She didn’t as a 23-year-old say, ‘Hey, I’m going to leave my life and my family.’ That’s not what’s happening here. She’s missing, and I’m hoping Mary will come back.”
Scott Croteau, spokesman for the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office in Worcester, Mass., declined to comment on the investigation, but did confirm that police are conducting an investigation on Still River Road in Harvard in connection with Anderson’s disappearance; Sheila Anderson’s home is located there.
A detective with the Harvard, Mass., Police Department also declined to comment on the investigation.
The body was discovered by local police at 12:55 a.m. People in the neighborhood stood on the street Tuesday morning, waiting to learn more. They spoke to the Reformer on the condition of anonymity as they were waiting to talk with investigators.
“I didn’t know anything was going on until about six o’clock this morning, when I came out to have a cigarette,” said one older man who has lived on Elliot Street for four years.
“I came out at 2 in the morning and saw people down there with flashlights,” said another man seated next to him. Both men smoked cigarettes as they waited to learn more.
Multiple Brattleboro Police Department vehicles were at the early morning scene, with officers keeping people out of a taped off area that included a portion of Elliot Street and most of Thomas Lynch Park, including its playground equipment.
Police tape also restricted access to three homes on the opposite side of the street from the park.
Cameron Chalmers, from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, was on scene and declined to comment.
Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy was also on scene; she also declined to comment.
“I’ve lived in the Brattleboro/Dummerston area all my life, and it used to be a quiet little town, never any crime,” said one local carpenter, who was waiting to get to work.
Another man, who was waiting for police to let him move his vehicle from inside the taped off area, said he wasn’t surprised to hear about the suspicious death.
“I think we’re all numb to it. It’s such a daily thing in this country.”
Another woman, who lives across the street from the park, said she also didn’t know anything was wrong until she woke up and saw the police cars and the crime scene tape.
“Usually our dog pops its head up if she hears anything,” said the woman, who’s lived on Elliot Street for nearly five years. But last night, the dog didn’t alert her to anything unusual, she said.
“The only issue we’ve had is just always people parking, like campers and stuff like that,” she said. “I feel safe during the day most of the time, though.”
“I’ve lived here six years,” said another woman. “This road has been pretty good. But hearing about something like a murder right down the road and three houses down does not make me feel good.”
The two men who were smoking cigarettes said this portion of Elliot Street has seen better days.
“It hasn’t cleaned up a bit,” said one, adding he lives there because it’s the only place he can afford.
“The drugs, you know, and stuff like that,” added his friend. “It’s getting worse. When I was 6 years old, I lived at Stuart Place, and I could walk down the street by myself to the store and get my mother a pack of cigarettes. Now, I wouldn’t send my kid across the street.”
“I’ve lived here for a year-and-a-half,” said another woman. “It’s not too bad. You mostly just have to worry about people breaking into your cars.”
After learning police were investigating a suspicious death, she said she didn’t feel any less safe.
“Life goes on,” she said.
Interim Town Manager Patrick Moreland had no comment at this time.
According to information from the state police, the investigation is in its preliminary stages and includes members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Field Force Division, along with the Brattleboro Police Department.
The body of the victim will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Her identity will be officially released after further investigation.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600, or the Brattleboro Police Department at 802-257-7950. Tips also can be submitted anonymously online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.