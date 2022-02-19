Police officers from across the region descended on a small-town church in Mechanicville, N.Y., on Saturday morning to say goodbye to one of their own.
An emotional funeral service for Patrolman Matthew J. Waldron, killed in a car accident last week, took place in the small hometown church he grew up in. Officers from all over the upstate region took part in the traditional police funeral at St. Luke’s on the Hill Episcopalian Church in Mechanicville. Officers and friends in uniform carried the flag-draped coffin from the church as a lone bagpiper played, and attendees wept as large flakes of snow covered the ground.
“Matthew, we are the proudest parents in the world,” his father, Joe Waldron, said through tears from the church pulpit. “Your time has ended here, but we know we will see you one day again. I wish I knew when.”
Waldron, 25, was killed Tuesday morning when his 2012 Nissan Altima collided with a tractor-trailer. Waldron was rushed to Samaritan Hospital in Troy, N.Y., but succumbed to injuries. The accident is under investigation.
Waldron was remembered at the service as a kind and gentle soul who freely gave to others and loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was a graduate of Mechanicville High School, then decided, after some college, to follow in his father's footsteps. Joe Waldron was a long-time chief and police officer in Mechanicville. Matthew Waldron worked for the Saratoga Sherriff’s Office as a dispatcher, then as an officer in Mechanicville, before working for the Hoosick Falls Police Department for the last three years.
As the snow fell onto the shoulders of the saluting officers lined up outside, Waldron’s younger sister, Carrie Ann, waved goodbye through her grief.
“I love you, Matt,” she said as the honor guard loaded the casket into the hearse on its way to the Hudson View Cemetery.
Waldron’s family received the flag that covered their son's casket at a graveside ceremony as a 21-gun salute and taps played in the cold and the snow, his father clutching it to his chest, all three holding it on to each other, hands entwined around the folded flag.
As the service ended, Samantha Waldron, Matthew’s mother, stood up and walked toward the casket. She reached her hand onto the surface and, through tears, said goodbye.