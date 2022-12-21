BENNINGTON — The Select Board has finished its second reading on a new policy that would give a police advisory board the authorization to review complaints against police.
The second reading of the Quality Control, Internal Investigations and Discipline policy was completed by the Bennington Select Board on Monday night, another step toward giving the Community Policing Advisory Review Board power to review complaints against the police.
Town Manager Stuart Hurd said this policy could be used by other municipalities in the state if they were to create a policing review board of their own.
Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said the majority of the changes in the second reading were due to typos and small errors, but there were some major changes that stemmed from earlier questions.
The general philosophy statement was updated to use more neutral language. The chain of command in the Bennington Police Department regarding complaints was also been clarified.
In the latest draft, if the complaint is against a supervisor, the department’s chain of command will dictate who receives the complaint. If the complaint is against the chief of police, the Town Manager will hear the complaint.
The complaints will be filed through the Guardian Tracking System that was recently put in place at Bennington Police Department. Jenkins said it has three levels. Level one would require the individual to be spoken to. Level two would require the incident to be recorded. Level three would involve disciplinary action.
A decision was also made regarding how often CPARB can request complaint reports from BPD. The conclusion was that the board will request the reports whenever they deem it necessary. This will prevent the board from being overwhelmed with reports without being constricted to only seeing the reports only when policy dictates.
Kelly Carroll, the chair of CPARB, was present at the Select Board meeting and addressed the concerns CPARB had about the policy. One question came up involving the first level of the complaint system because there would be no record of how that complaint was addressed. In Level one occurrences, the officer would require counseling, not reprimanding. Hurd said that he “didn’t understand” why those occurrences needed to be on record.
Bruce C. Lee-Clark asked for further clarification in the policy as to whether or not these moments of counseling would be put in the Guardian Tracking System and who decides if the incident should be recorded. Hurd agreed that can be clarified further in the policy.
“Policing is an evolving science. It can’t always be what it was. It has to change,” said Hurd.
The Select Board is expected to take action on the policy at a future meeting. To see and review the Select Board’s meeting agendas, visit https://benningtonvt.org/meetings/select-board/.