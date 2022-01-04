PERU — Carl Holcomb Jr. allegedly trespassed on another person’s property Friday, according to the Vermont State Police.
At about 4 p.m., troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks responded to a report of an incident in town involving an intoxicated person. They discovered that Holcomb Jr., 51, had unlawfully trespassed on the victim’s property on Anderson Road. After the owner demanded that Holcomb leave the property, he refused.
A police report described his behavior as disorderly and tumultuous.
Holcomb was let go with a citation to answer the charges of unlawful trespass and disorderly conduct at the Bennington County Superior Court on Feb. 21.