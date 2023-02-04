POWNAL — Vermont State Police responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles with minor injuries Saturday at 1:32 p.m. at 7275 US Route 7 in Pownal.
According to police, the driver of a 2017 Subaru Outback, 57-year-old Julie Foppes of Pownal, failed to yield to the right of way, turning directly in front of the 2012 Jeep Liberty driven by 34-year-old Stephen Martin of Pownal. Martin then lost control and collided into a 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by 19-year-old Mya Julius of Cambridge, N.Y., whose car was stopped at the C&S Auto Power Sports parking lot. Julius' car sustained heavy damage to the driver's side. Two additional vehicles in the parking lot sustained damage from the collision.
Julius reported neck pain and was cleared by rescue staff after evaluation.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Pownal Fire Department and Pownal Rescue Squad.