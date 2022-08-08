Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

POWNAL — State police said a Bennington teen escaped serious injury when the car he was driving was totaled after the vehicle hydroplaned during a downpour and left Route 7.

Trooper Jared Lacoste reported that the crash took place around 1 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Jackson Cross Road in Pownal.

“The investigation revealed that the operator was driving north when he hydroplaned and lost control,” Lacoste stated. “(The vehicle) hit a tree and went down the embankment.”

The vehicle, a 2003 Lexus, “sustained total damage and the operator was transported to (Southwestern Vermont Medical Center) with minor injuries,” the trooper wrote.

He said Pownal firefighters and rescue personnel assisted police at the scene.

The juvenile, 17, was not named in the report.

Jim Therrien writes for Vermont News and Media, including the Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer. Email jtherrien@benningtonbanner.com

Reporter/editor

Jim Therrien reports for the three Vermont News and Media newspapers in Southern Vermont. He previously worked as a reporter and editor at the Berkshire Eagle, the Bennington Banner, the Springfield Republican, and the former North Adams Transcript.

