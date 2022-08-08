POWNAL — State police said a Bennington teen escaped serious injury when the car he was driving was totaled after the vehicle hydroplaned during a downpour and left Route 7.
Trooper Jared Lacoste reported that the crash took place around 1 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Jackson Cross Road in Pownal.
“The investigation revealed that the operator was driving north when he hydroplaned and lost control,” Lacoste stated. “(The vehicle) hit a tree and went down the embankment.”
The vehicle, a 2003 Lexus, “sustained total damage and the operator was transported to (Southwestern Vermont Medical Center) with minor injuries,” the trooper wrote.
He said Pownal firefighters and rescue personnel assisted police at the scene.
The juvenile, 17, was not named in the report.