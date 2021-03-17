BENNINGTON — Police have released images and descriptions of two suspects in the burglary of a local convenience store on Monday.
The Corner Market, located at 150 Benmont Ave. in Bennington, reported losing at least $20,000 worth of goods in the early morning burglary. The store’s surveillance video captured two people breaking in and taking items that included cash as well as 200 packs and 60 cartons of cigarettes, business owner Raj Patel earlier said.
The Bennington Police Department said Wednesday that it suspects two people of committing the burglary. It also released screen grabs from the store’s surveillance video and accompanying descriptions:
Suspect One was wearing a plaid shirt under a solid-colored jacket. The person, whose face and head area were “completely wrapped” in a white garment, wore dark pants and calf-high boots with fur trimming near the calf.
Suspect Two is larger than Suspect One. The person was wearing dark pants and a black/dark long-sleeved shirt with white writing along the sleeves. The shirt front featured a large graphic logo.
Investigators are still determining if they’re male or female, said BPD Lt. Camillo Grande.
Bennington police believe the stolen cigarettes could help lead them to the suspects. They’re asking members of the public who’ve been approached by someone “selling deeply discounted cigarettes” to contact Detective Jason Burnham or Detective Cory Briggs at 802-442-1030. Anonymous tips can also be sent through the police department’s website, at benningtonpolice.com/crime-tips.
Police earlier said two other Bennington businesses were burglarized between Sunday night and Monday morning: Sunny Side Diner, on Main Street, and Foster’s Cannery recycling center, on Benmont Avenue.
Detectives cannot yet confirm if they were targeted by the same people who struck The Corner Market, Grande said. Nothing else of note had been in the burglaries, he said Monday.