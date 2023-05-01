BENNINGTON — Bennington police raided a suspected downtown drug location on Depot Street midday Monday in an effort to quell the influx of drugs into the area — specifically fentanyl — during an epidemic of overdoses in town.
Police sources report six overdoses in Bennington over 24 hours this past weekend. That topped a reported six overdoses in the two weeks leading up to the weekend record, including one with death resulting.
“We are so tired of all of this,” said a man across the street who did not want to give his name.
“This street is infested with drugs. Nobody feels safe,” the man said.
Another resident who asked to remain anonymous said she appreciated the Bennington police showing up and making arrests but fears for the block and the residents who live and work here. Several other residents refused to talk for fear of what was happening on their block. “No comment,” most said as they continued to walk by the scene.
Monday’s search warrant at 221 Depot St. yielded seven arrests, including one on an outstanding warrant. Several baggies of suspected fentanyl were found at the scene. Police reported numerous needles and other drug paraphernalia strewn throughout the apartment. The raid was a cooperative effort between the BPD officers and Department of Homeland Security agents. Bennington Police Department canine Gracie also took part in the search warrant to look for evidence.
The raid was one of several over the past few days in and around Bennington, an effort to stem the flow of drugs — specifically fentanyl, which has become a significant headache for police departments across the U.S. The supply of fentanyl is also suspected of being laced with several other substances, including Xylazine, that are reported to boost the effects of the drug. There has also been a suspected rise in the potency of the fentanyl supply recently, leading to more overdoses.
Narcan, a drug used to counteract some of the overdose effects, is ineffective for Xylazine, possibly leading to more severe overdoses and even deaths.
“Our ongoing fear here is not just the continuous amount of fentanyl and other drugs coming into our community,” Bennington Police Lt. Camillo Grande told the Banner a week ago, “but the possibility of other substances. We are becoming aware and are preparing for the possibility of things like Xylazine. We are keeping our eyes open for it and working hard to stay on top of what’s happening. This is everywhere.”
“I’m surprised this raid took this long,” said Chevon, who asked not to give her last name as she spoke through an upstairs window overlooking the scene of the raid. “I have a 3- and a 9-year-old right next door. I don’t even let them play here behind the fence. It’s terrible.”
No official charges had been filed as of press time in any of the arrests.