BENNINGTON — An unattended death drew a large police presence at an apartment at 202 Beech St. on Wednesday as police actively investigated what happened at the scene.
Although it's being looked into as a homicide, Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette said all indications are pointing to an unattended death, with no danger to the community. The investigation is precautionary to ensure there was no foul play involved.
Doucette said police went to the apartment complex at 2:09 p.m. after they'd been alerted by callers who wanted a well-being check for someone at the multi-unit building.
Detective Sgt. Jason Burnham is leading the case for the Bennington Police Department, with assistance from the Vermont State Police crime scene division.
Police were tied up at this scene, when a robber hit a chocolate shop downtown at about 4:30 p.m.