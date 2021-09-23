BENNINGTON — Police are investigating an unattended death at an apartment at 202 Beech St.
Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette said all indicators point to an unattended death, with no danger to the community. A precautionary homicide investigation is being done to ensure there was no foul play.
Doucette said police went to the apartment complex at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday after callers requested a well-being check for someone in the multi-unit building.
Bennington Detective Sgt. Jason Burnham is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Vermont State Police crime scene division.
The same day, police investigated a reported robbery at a chocolate shop downtown at about 4:30 p.m.