WOODFORD —  A crash on Wednesday afternoon resulted in the death of a motorcycle rider on Route 9 in Woodford, Vermont State Police said Wednesday afternoon. 

State Police spokesman Adam Silverman said a passenger vehicle collided with a motorcycle on Route 9 in the vicinity of Little Pond Road. Police responded to the scene and closed the road to traffic at 3:40 p.m. 

The operator of the motorcycle was killed in the crash, Silverman said. 

No further information was available as state police continued their investigation. 

