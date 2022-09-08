BENNINGTON — Bennington Police, working on a tip about two suspicious people with a visible firearm sitting in a vehicle parked at Walmart, arrested the two Wednesday on several drug and conspiracy charges. One was also wanted by New York City authorities on a drug warrant.
Police identified Adam J. Dallaire, 38, of Nashua, N.H., and Vera Logan, 33, of Bennington, inside the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Northside Drive. After approaching the two individuals, officers learned that Logan was listed in the National Criminal Information Center (NCIC) for an extraditable warrant for dangerous drugs.
As police questioned the two, Gracie, the Bennington Police German Shepherd, alerted them to something in the car. Police arrested the duo after a vehicle search revealed a large quantity of narcotics and suspected narcotic packaging materials. All told, police seized 114 grams of bulk heroin (equivalent to 5,500 bags) and 31 grams of cocaine, with a total street value of approximately $60,000. Police also recovered a black pellet gun resembling a handgun.
Logan and Dallaire were arrested on heroin trafficking, possession of cocaine, and conspiracy charges.
It was unclear whether Logan would be immediately extradited to New York on the warrant. Both individuals were held overnight at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland for lack of a $50,000 bail and were ordered to appear at an arraignment at the Bennington Superior Courthouse.
Both arraignment hearings were held in Rutland in front of Judge Cortland Corsones, Bennington's former criminal justice. Dallaire was charged with two counts, heroin trafficking and cocaine possession. Judge Corsones reduced Dallaire's surety bond $15,000, to $35,000. It was unclear at press time whether Dallaire was still being held.
Logan evoked her Rule 5 right, delaying the official arraignment 24 hours. She is still being held on $50,000. at Marble Valley.