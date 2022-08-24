BENNINGTON — Four locals and one man from Springfield, Mass., are headed to Bennington criminal court after they were arrested Monday night with narcotics packaged for sale.
At 11:20 p.m. that night, the Bennington Police Department received a report of people "doing drugs" on McKinley Street.
Police caught up with the carload of people in a lot of a business on Holden Street. After they got a search warrant, police found 626 bags of heroin, 5.2 grams of cocaine, and related paraphernalia, such as a glass pipe.
According to the Bennington Police, the occupants were arrested and face charges.
Charged are Bryan Kenyon, 36, of Bennington, for felony drug possession, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, hindering, attempted escape and assault on a law enforcement officer; Amber Farnham, 29, of Bennington, for cocaine possession; Racheal Jones, 27, of Bennington, for crack cocaine possession; Stevie Main, 29, of Bennington, for fentanyl possession; and Luzander Montoya, 36, of Springfield, Mass.
The accused will appear in county court at a later date.