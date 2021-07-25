Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

SUNDERLAND — Vermont State Police are seeking information in connection with a reported burglary at the Casella Waste Management facility located at 4561 Sunderland Hill Road.

According to police, an investigation showed a person or persons forced entry into a building and items of value were taken.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Trooper Nicholas Grimes at the Shaftsbury barracks at 802-442-5421.

People with information who wish to remain anonymous may provide a tip, which can be submitted online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Greg Sukiennik covers government and politics for Vermont News & Media. Reach him at gsukiennik@reformer.com.

