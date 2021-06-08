BENNINGTON — The nonprofit Vermont Police Canine Association, which helps support police canine teams in Vermont and parts of New Hampshire, held a K-9 team demonstration Saturday in downtown Bennington.
Volunteer Emily Leinoff said the group supports about 50 K-9 teams and was founded more than 20 years ago by a canine handler family. Support includes funding for a canine; cruiser kennels/heat alarms; protective vests, harnesses/various equipment; admission to specialized training or workshops, and medical costs.
Leinoff said Seth Barrows, owner of Farm Road Brewing at the Four Corners, invited the organization to Bennington and "really made this a phenomenal community event." The teams were K-9 Gracie from Bennington Police, with Officer Robert Murawski, and K-9 Tarawa and Sgt. Wayne Godfrey of the Bennington County Sheriff's Department.