BENNINGTON — Police are seeking information on what they described as a string of Bennington burglaries that occurred overnight Sunday, including the reported theft of hundreds of cigarette packs from a store.
The Bennington Police Department said three businesses were broken into between Sunday night and Monday morning: Sunny Side Diner, on Main Street, as well as The Corner Market and Foster’s Cannery recycling center, both on Benmont Avenue.
The Corner Market lost at least $20,000 worth of goods, including cash and 200 packs and 60 cartons of cigarettes, said store owner Raj Patel. Two cash registers were also broken, he added.
Patel said the store’s surveillance video showed one person entering the store four times between around 1 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. Monday. The last time, he said, the person had been accompanied by another individual. He described them as men whose faces were covered.
About five minutes after they fled, Patel said his wife came to open the store for business. “It is good they were gone,” he said in a phone interview.
Patel said this is the first time his store has experienced a major burglary in his 15 years of owning the business.
Because the break-ins appeared to have occurred one after the other — and the businesses are near each other — police believe the incidents are connected.
BPD Lt. Camillo Grande said the stolen cigarettes could help solve the case. “That would be one of the major things that stood out to the investigators that would possibly tie a person back to that business,” he said Monday.
The police department is asking members of the community to get in touch if they’ve been approached by someone “selling deeply discounted cigarettes.”
When asked for a description of the suspects, Grande said the details weren’t available for release right now.
The BPD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jason Burnham or Detective Cory Briggs at 802-442-1030. Anonymous tips can also be sent through the police department website, at benningtonpolice.com/crime-tips.
The Sunny Side Diner and Foster’s Cannery couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Monday.