Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High 52F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.