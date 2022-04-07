BENNINGTON — Emergency crews responded to an accident Wednesday morning on Route 7 that left a truck on its roof and closed that part of the roadway for 30 minutes.
Bennington Police responded to the accident at 7 a.m. and found a 2007 Ford F-Series truck overturned in front of Park Lawn Cemetery. Main was traveling south on Route 7 before crossing over into the northbound travel lane and eventually coming to rest on its roof on the front lawn of the cemetery, police said. The Bennington Rural and Bennington Fire departments and the Bennington Rescue Squad also responded to the crash scene.
The truck had been towing a small trailer containing tree limbs. The operator of the truck, Danny Main, 35, of Shaftsbury, was out of the vehicle when police arrived. Main was the only occupant of the vehicle, and was treated at the scene by Rescue Squad personnel.
Main initially told investigating officers that he wasn’t the operator and the actual operator had fled the scene, and Bennington Police K-9 was dispatched to the scene. However, through investigation and witness accounts, it was determined that Main was the operator at the time of the crash. He is an unlicensed operator in the state of Vermont.
Bennington Police are investigating this as a distracted driving crash, and criminal charges will be filed with the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office.
This crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 802-442-1030 or through through the department website at benningtonpolice.com.