BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Police Department, with the assistance of the Vermont State Police, is investigating a shooting death that occurred at Great River Terrace on Putney Road on Friday.
"Officers arrived a little after 9 p.m. to find one male, deceased," said Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy on Saturday, adding that the dead man was not carrying any identification.
Hardy said it appears the deceased man was an intruder, adding there is no danger to the general public. As of Sunday afternoon, Hardy said no additional information is available.
"We have identified the other person involved, but we will not be releasing the name at this time," she said.
She also said police found a firearm at the scene, but it has not yet been determined if that firearm was used in the incident.
Because the dead man has not yet been identified, said Hardy, it's not known if he was a resident of Great River Terrace, a supportive housing complex with 22 studio and one-bedroom apartments; 11 of those units are set aside for formerly homeless people, who receive comprehensive social supports in their gradual community reintegration.
The deceased's body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Vermont to determine cause of death and to help identify the man.
Hardy said no one is currently in custody as a result of the incident. She also said none of her officers recognized the deceased man as one they have interacted with in the past.
Great River Terrace, on the site of the former Lamplighter Inn, is a permanent supportive housing program, owned and operated by Windham and Windsor Housing Trust, with on-site services provided by Groundworks Collaborative and Health Care and Rehabilitation Services.
In a statement issued Saturday, Groundworks Collaborative and the housing trust said they are "deeply concerned and saddened by the tragic events that took place on Friday night at Great River Terrace leaving one person deceased. We are working to support the residents of the GRT community and awaiting more information to determine next steps as an investigation is underway and ongoing."
Shaken-up residents
Brattleboro Police Lt. Jeremy Evans said all the witnesses who were interviewed after the incident were shaken up.
"We talked to several residents who were either scared or very concerned about their safety," he said.
Evans said for folks who depend on a place like Great River Terrace for recovery or a second chance, it's incredibly disturbing to have something like this happen where they live.
"If this is your next step, and you're trying to transition back, this isn't helpful," he said.
Hardy said officers are called to Great River Terrace, but without reviewing the call logs, she can't say how often or what type of calls police are responding to.
"It could be anything from false calls to calls for service, as well as any kind of criminal activity," she said.
According to a review of Brattleboro Police Department news releases, officers are not called to the property on a regular basis, and when they are, it's usually for minor misdemeanors, such as disorderly conduct or trespassing.
In January, three men were arrested for dealing drugs out of one of the units after an investigation by the Brattleboro Police Department and the Southern Vermont Drug Task Force.
Need for more housing with supports
Hardy also said there is an incredible need for even more supportive housing, such as Great River Terrace.
"If people don't have anywhere to live, that adds to despair and will make crime levels rise, because people have nowhere to call home," she said. "But they need to be well-managed and well-monitored, and services need to be offered within those facilities for people who need help with mental health and drug and alcohol addiction."
Asked if Great River Terrace was not well run, Hardy said, "I'm not saying anything of the sort."
On heels of governor's plan
The homicide at Great River Terrace happened one day after Gov. Phil Scott released a 10-point plan to improve public safety in Vermont.
"I definitely feel it's a good first step," said Hardy, who has said in the past that law enforcement agencies across Vermont and the country are struggling to fill vacancies, "but it will be a challenge to implement a lot of it. I'm hoping that everyone will be able to come together and follow up on the plan as it's written and even, maybe, even more so."
Part of the problem with implementing any such plan is staffing, she said.
According to information from the town, Brattleboro has 27 slots for police officers, but only 15 on staff.
Hardy also said any questions about whether firearms are allowed on the property should be referred to the Windham and Windsor Housing Trust.
The trust said it would have a forthcoming statement about the incident.
Windham County has seen multiple homicides in the past month, counting this one.
On July 21, the body of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., was discovered in her parked truck on Elliot Street in Brattleboro. Anderson had been shot in the head. Later that same day, Anderson’s ex-boyfriend, Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, Mass., was shot and killed by police officers after police say he lunged at them with a knife. The investigation into Anderson's death is still ongoing.
On the night of Aug. 10, the body of Emmy Bascom, 42, of Guilford, was found at a log landing off Newfane Road. According to the Medical Examiner's Office, Bascom had been stabbed more than 100 times. Cara L. Rodrigues, 31, of Wardsboro, is being held without bail on charges of second-degree murder.
Support for residents
Elizabeth Bridgewater, executive director of Windham and Windsor Housing Trust, said Groundworks had staff on-site all day Saturday and into the evening for support.
"They'll be back there all weekend then resume their usual schedule," she said.
Windham and Windsor Housing Trust staff came to the site shortly after the incident occurred, Bridgewater said.
"Between residents and staff, we're supporting each other," she said.
Bridgewater noted the groups also are providing information to assist police with their investigation.
"We're going to convene tomorrow as a staff and talk about it," she said Sunday morning. "We really let the residents take the lead on what they need. Sometimes, a group setting is not what people want. Sometimes, it is."
At the time of the interview, Bridgewater said she had no further details to share.
"We are very saddened by what happened," she said. "We are very concerned about residents' safety and are working together to provide that environment. We're working closely with the police department, responding to whatever questions they have."
Chris Mays contributed reporting.