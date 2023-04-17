POWNAL — Vermont State Police received a complaint Sunday at 7:51 p.m. that a resident at Pownal Estates discovered an arrow lodged within the side of their residence.
Troopers arrived, spoke to the caller and inspected the scene at the trailer park formerly known as Alta Gardens. The resident stated they’d heard a loud noise while sitting outside on their front steps at about 7:30 p.m. and discovered the arrow protruding from a wall shortly thereafter. The arrow, which was just over 2 feet long, had gone nearly completely through the side of the caller’s residence. Nobody was injured during this incident.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information encouraged to contact Sgt. Justin Walker of the Vermont State Police at 802-442-5421, option 8. Information can also be submitted anonymously online at vtips.info or text “CRIMES” (274637) to keyword: VTIPS.