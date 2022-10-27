BENNINGTON — Police have identified both the victim and the suspected killer in a fatal shooting in Bennington on Wednesday night.
Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette issued a statement today detailing the identities of the individuals involved in the slaying that happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday along a stretch of Route 9 in Bennington near the Green Mountain Power substation, west of the Route 279 exchange.
The victim in the shooting is Ulysses Ivey, 39, of Bennington. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The alleged shooter was identified as Elliot Russell, 46, also known as “Face.” He is formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y., but was recently released from a Vermont jail and was believed to have assaulted and pistol-whipped several individuals recently in the Hoosick Falls area of New York. Russell is considered armed and dangerous.
Russell is no stranger to the Vermont legal system. He was convicted in 2007 of attempted murder after stabbing a man in front of a bar on Main Street in Bennington. Russell was sentenced to 13 to 15 years behind bars. It is believed that he was recently released from prison in that case.
A 911 call came in at about 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, alerting police to the shooting along on Route 9. Police and rescue responded to the location and found Ivey with a gunshot wound. Rescue workers attempted to render aid but were unsuccessful. Witnesses described a vehicle leaving the scene very quickly after hearing two gunshots.
Police are still investigating any possible relationship between the shooter and the victim. No weapon has been recovered, but police did find several shell casings at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
The Bennington Police Department is working with the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations on the case. Law enforcement agencies are also assisting from the state of New York.
"Throughout my career, I have never seen the level of violence I’ve seen going on now in Bennington,” Doucette told the Banner. “This definitely needs to be addressed, both here and throughout the state of Vermont. Bennington is not alone in this. People are fed up with the gun violence we’re currently experiencing. We need the help of the community to help turn this around.”
Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Russell to contact the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030 or at its website, benningtonpolice.com.