BENNINGTON — Police say an Independent candidate for governor never showed for a political meet-and-greet Wednesday in Woodstock, after learning that authorities had issued a warrant for his arrest.
The Woodstock Police Department said Thursday that its officers went to gubernatorial candidate Kevin Hoyt’s rally in town, but he wasn’t there. The warrant was issued out of Bennington for Hoyt’s allegedly violating a stalking order and threatening in a video to shoot another man if necessary for his safety. Police said Hoyt had been tipped off.
Hoyt, 52, had been scheduled to speak at The Little Theater at 54 River St. in Woodstock for a candidate Q&A.
He allegedly violated the no-stalking order from March 29, when he was ordered to have absolutely no contact with former state Rep. Christopher Bates of Bennington, including on social media. The order remains in effect until March 29.
On Oct. 20, Bates went to the Bennington Police Department to tell law enforcement about a Hoyt video posted the day before. In the video, Hoyt says that if Bates came after him, Hoyt would shoot Bates.
Hoyt, who sometimes carries a gun in public, said it would be a “quick and easy battle. ... I am responsible for my own safety,” said Hoyt in the video.
Bennington officers attempted to call and contact Hoyt multiple times. He did not answer his phone, and there are new residents at his last known address. The arrest warrant was issued Oct. 28.
Hoyt and Bates have a history of antagonizing one another. Both men have no-stalking orders placed on the other. Hoyt faces up to one year imprisonment and a $5,000 fine.