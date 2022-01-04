BENNINGTON — Police Chief Paul Doucette joined other town department heads Monday in highlighting some key aspects of their proposed fiscal 2023 spending plans during the first budget review session before the Select Board.
Doucette said the department wants to continue adding energy-efficient hybrid vehicles where possible, saying he estimates the department is averaging 5.5 to 6 more miles per gallon of gasoline with SUV hybrids purchased previously.
“We are very excited about that, and we haven’t had any problems with those,” he said.
The chief is proposing replacement of two more police vehicles with hybrid vehicles, at an estimated cost of $52,750.
The department also is seeking two Honda all-terrain vehicles, at a total cost of $16,400, Doucette said.
Those would be used to respond to ATV-related complaints, assist with fire department or other emergencies, and work during community events or other patrol duties.
He said officers using the ATVs would participate in a state training program.
POLICE OVERTIME
Doucette said he has concerns about his ability to cover officer overtime costs for the next fiscal year, beginning July 1.
He said he had proposed a 12 percent increase in overtime to ensure police coverage of shifts and duties until new officers currently at the Vermont Police Academy become available to work. He said that probably would be in January 2023, unless a previously certified officer applies for one of three current BPD officer openings.
Doucette said he is asking for about $21,000 more than the 9 percent increase already in the overtime budget as submitted by Town Manager Stuart Hurd to the Select Board.
“I want to make sure the money is there if it is needed,” the chief said.
The overall police salary and wages total is up only 1.67 percent, Hurd said.
TRAINING, CAMERAS
Department body-worn and vehicle cameras “need to be updated,” Doucette said, referring to his proposal for $41,010 for a lease/purchase agreement that will allow replacement of aging camera equipment after three years at no cost.
The total cost of the five-year agreement would be $175,300.
The equipment requires updating an average of every three years, he said. Currently, batteries sometimes aren’t lasting for an officer’s entire shift.
Concerning officer training, Doucette said, “We have a lot going on.”
He said that includes an FBI leadership training course he and Lt. Camillo Grande are attending, as well as training for other officers in leadership posts.
In addition, there is police training in the budget related to community relations and public relations.
During a discussion of ongoing community policing efforts in Bennington, Doucette said he has started to use the term “community engaged policing,” which he said he believes the BPD is doing.
“I believe we’re moving in the right direction,” he said.
HIGHWAY BUDGET
Department of Public Works Director R.J. Joly made the case Monday for adding a maintenance mechanic to the department to perform work that now is done by local dealerships or other auto-related businesses.
The request, which he has unsuccessfully proposed during past budget sessions, would benefit the department by saving on maintenance costs and providing better coordination of that work involving 23 pieces of heavy equipment, 14 larger trucks and 38 smaller trucks or other vehicles, including police vehicles, Joly said.
The employee would perform routine maintenance, not including major engine or similar repairs, he said, and would keep track of the scheduled maintenance for each vehicle and order oil, grease and other supplies as required.
In addition, Joly said, the department has a waste oil building heater where the oil from oil changes could be used, rather than having it collected by auto maintenance businesses.
Hurd said that in discussions with Joly they were “not able to nail down the cost” of putting a mechanic on staff and the savings from using fewer outside vendors.
The manager said he would continue to look at the proposal prior to the next fiscal year and will try to develop a plan for a new employee that might work within the existing department budget – using funds now going to vendors.
ROLE CHANGING
Joly also asked for some new employees for the highway labor crew, saying the schedule of work has gotten “more and more hectic” as the department has taken a greater role in street work and sidewalk replacement in recent years – as opposed to having those jobs always put out to bid.
“We get a lot done and very efficiently,” he said.
The department “has become more of a construction crew, more than just a maintenance crew,” Hurd said.
Among the recent projects the department has assisted with or tackled on its own were sidewalk and street work over the past year; municipal water line extensions to address PFOA contamination of hundreds of private wells in town; and replacement of lead water service lines from the water mains to individual properties.
“We did not budget for [additional laborers],” Hurd said of the spending plan he submitted, adding that the principal reason was the sharp rise in the cost of materials required by the DPW and other town departments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joly said he understands the budget restraints but he is concerned, “my people might start to leave” without additional help.
He added, “There is no down time anymore” between the seasons, when the department could prepare for its different duties over the next several months.
FIRE DEPARTMENT
Doucette, as town public safety director, and Fire Chief James Wright discussed the Bennington Fire Department budget with board members.
The department budget is up about 16 percent, Doucette said, but the primary reason is that the town will begin paying next fiscal year on a new ladder truck that was approved previously by voters.
Because of pandemic-related delays, such as for needed parts for the vehicles, delivery has been delayed, Doucette said, and now is expected in February or March.
Other fire department line items proposed include replacing eight Motorola radios at a cost $19,220, and $50,000 to install heat pumps for the third-floor public community meeting space in the Bennington Firehouse.
The board is required to warn the budget for a town meeting vote at its Jan. 24 meeting. The annual town floor meeting is set for Feb. 28, and the ballot vote and election is scheduled for March 1.