POWNAL — A motorist from St. Albans dozed off behind the wheel on Route 7 in the wee hours on Wednesday, crashing his sedan through a utility pole.
At about 2:03 a.m., Vermont State Police at the Shaftsbury barracks received a report of a car crash and an injured driver near Jackson Cross Road, said Trooper Ryan Criss in a statement.
Upon arrival, police found the motorist, Arthur Jones, 53, who told police that, while he was driving south on Route 7, he had fallen asleep. His 2009 Toyota Camry crossed the center line, went off the roadway and collided with the pole.
The weather at the time of the crash was clear and dark, with dry blacktop, police said.
Jones suffered minor chest pain from a seatbelt injury, but didn't require medical treatment. Southern Vermont Auto removed the disabled Camry from the scene. Green Mountain Power also responded to the scene to assist with the crash.
Vermont State Police were also aided by the Pownal Fire Department and Pownal Rescue Squad.