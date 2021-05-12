DORSET — Vermont State Police have disposed of what was believed to be a live grenade found in a Dorset garage on Monday.
Bennington County Sheriff’s Department Cpl. Christopher Miller took the call Monday morning of a report that there may be a live grenade in an abandoned house at 221 Route 30, just north of the Hasgas General Store.
Miller arrived, confirmed there was nobody in the house and found the grenade in a wooden box, as described in the call.
“[Miller] found the box and carefully opened it,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s department. “He saw what appeared to be a live grenade with the pull pin intact.”
The grenade was accompanied by empty rifle casings, old photographs and other papers.
Miller left everything as it was and contacted the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad, then stood by to wait.
A little bit later, the homeowner arrived and told Miller she and her husband were cleaning the garage and found the box and grenade.
She said the home had been rented to an older tenant who had lived there for a very long time, but had recently died.
The VSP Bomb Squad arrived, examined the grenade before taping the pin in place and removed it to be disposed of safely.
The Bomb Squad couldn’t tell if the grenade was indeed live, since it’s usually the U.S. Army that has the expertise to make such a determination, said Bomb Squad Commander David Petersen.
But the squad saw indicators that it should be more cautious with the grenade, Petersen said.
The device, he said, was turned over to the Vermont National Guard’s explosive ordnance disposal unit.