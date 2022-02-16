BENNINGTON — When fire strikes, so does fear. But the Bennington Police Department laid one to rest.
Officials said Wednesday they don’t suspect any foul play in Monday morning’s fire at Bennington Pizza House.
“The fire is not deemed suspicious in any manner at this time,” said Paul Doucette, Bennington Police Chief. He had responded to the fire directly.
The department got a call at 4:55 a.m. Monday morning, from an employee of Ryan and Heather Hassett, alerting officers to the fire at 430 Main St.
Doucette himself had received the call at 4:57 a.m. and was on the scene 12 or 13 minutes later, he said. Some firefighters and police officers were on the scene.
“The Bennington Fire Department did an outstanding job in their response,” he said. “They were quick to respond.
“Once the building was cleared, I was able to go in with the fire chiefs and assess the damage,” said Doucette, who was quick to add that in Vermont, it’s up to the fire department to determine the source of the fire.
Based on burn pattern, Fire Chief James Wright, two assistant chiefs and Doucette all agreed: the cause of the fire was electrical.
But due to a quick response, the damage was limited.
“A majority of the damage was smoke and heat related,” Doucette said. Most of the damage was localized to the wall that caught fire and “some attached walls.”
Ryan Hassett told the Banner Monday that the building sustained limited water damage, and Doucette agreed. “They were able to knock the fire down using a very, very limited amount of water.”
Given the destructive potential of electrical fires, comparatively little was ruined.
“The damage, for the potential, was very limited,” added Doucette.
Fire Chief James Wright has not responded to requests for details; the Fire Department could not be reached for comment.