OLD BENNINGTON — Bennington Police have posted a security video and are seeking information about a couple shown trying to gain entry into the historic Walloomsac Inn.
Police posted the 56-second video Wednesday on the department’s Facebook page.
The video shows a young woman and a man climbing off a fire escape on the closed structure, but it is unclear from the video whether they had gained access. Both faces are clearly shown in the video.
“Nobody has been identified,” Lt. Camillo A. Grande said Thursday morning, but police continue to seek information from the public.
TWO PEOPLE
According to the police post, the department is “Looking to ID the two people in this video. They were observed on camera trespassing and attempting to enter a building in Bennington. They were in a vehicle that resembles a Subaru station wagon with New York license plates.”
Anyone with information should contact Cpl. David Faden at 802-442-1030.
The post also notes that “The timestamp on the video is incorrect; the incident occurred within the last couple days.”
WORK UNDERWAY
The owners of the historic inn in Old Bennington, considered the first hostelry in Vermont and dating to the late 1770s, recently told the Banner that they are exploring the best course for preserving the structure, which hasn’t been used as an inn since the mid-1980s.
Two sisters in the Berry family, which has owned the building since the early 1900s, died in 2021, and the remaining sister, Kathleen (Berry) Kaiser, and her family are taking steps to secure the premises, shore up any structures that need it and trim back overgrown vegetation from the three-story, wood-framed building.
The owners also have added a security camera system around the building and placed signs warning of their presence.