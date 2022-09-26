MANCHESTER — Multiple agencies were working near the Battenkill River and a Vermont Railway line on Monday as the search for a local woman continued.
Anne M. Dickinson, 67, was reported missing on Sept. 23, Manchester Police Chief Patrick J. Owens said. According to a post on the Manchester Police Department’s Facebook page, she was last seen in the area of Richville Road and Torrey Knoll sometime between Sept. 16 and 17.
The photo of Dickinson posted by Manchester Police was the same as a photo on a LinkedIn page for Anne M. Dickinson of Jacksonville.
Owens said Dickinson's vehicle was not reported missing. He also said her disappearance is not believed to be suspicious at this time.
On Monday afternoon, East Dorset and Arlington Fire Department personnel and Vermont Fish and Wildlife officers were aiding police in conducting a standard grid search in the area just south of the Battenkill River on Richville Road.
Officials on site said the search was made difficult because of the overgrowth and the area terrain.
Search units set up camp across the road from Earth & Sea Fish Market and expanded their search radius from there. Owens said at least four searchers were in kayaks examining the river from Depot Street to Union Street.
The police have asked anyone with information on Dickinson's whereabouts to contact them at 802-362-2121.