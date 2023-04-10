BENNINGTON — A transient man was found slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on Friday by police in Bennington, rallied and took off on a high-speed chase, crashed, fled on foot, then allegedly ditched a handgun and drugs before being arrested. On Monday, he pleaded not guilty on all counts.
Luzander Montoya, 36, was arraigned Monday afternoon on seven charges, including two felonies — eluding law enforcement and possession of a weapon while committing a crime. He was also charged with five misdemeanors, including cocaine possession, resisting arrest, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident with damage, and violating conditions of release.
Montoya pleaded not guilty on all counts, participating in his arraignment via video link from the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland, where he has been held since his arrest last Friday. Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady resisted a prosecution request to continue a $50,000 cash or surety bail. Instead, she opted to release Montoya on several conditions, including no driving, a 24/7 curfew at a friend’s residence, and participation in substance abuse screening and treatment.
Montoya was out under conditions from two pending cases with a $10,000 bail. One of those conditions, possession of any illegal drugs, was the basis of one of his current charges-violations of probation.
“Although I am concerned by some of the current charges, that he fled the scene of an accident and eluded law enforcement, I do not see any failures to appear in his lengthy record,” McDonald-Cady said. “The purpose of setting bail is to assure the defendant shows up in court. I am not going to order any additional bail here.”
According to a police affidavit, on April 7, Bennington Police responded to a report of a male unresponsive and slumped over a vehicle's steering wheel at the intersection of Vail Rd. and Red Pine Road in Bennington. Officers arrived to find Montoya suddenly starting the car and taking off, nearly running over rescue personnel, who had to jump back from Montoya’s vehicle. Officers ordered Montoya to stop the vehicle four times before Montoya yelled that he “didn’t do anything wrong” and took off.
A high-speed pursuit ensued, with Montoya reaching speeds of over 80 miles per hour on several residential streets. Police came upon a man on the road outside his vehicle on Fairview Ave, pointing to a crashed and totaled vehicle. Police then observed Montoya running through a field next to where he crashed, ordering him the stop. Montoya continued to run into a wooded area, grabbing at his waist. At some point, Montoya ran into a pricker bush, turned toward a police officer, and ran toward him. The officer grabbed Montoya, who wrestled with the officer. The officer pulled out a Taser, informing Montoya if he didn’t cooperate, he would be tazed. Montoya then got down on the ground, was handcuffed, and started apologizing to the officers, allegedly saying he was “sorry” and a “junkie.”
He was arrested and searched. Police found a black pouch containing what they believed was crack cocaine.
Manchester’s police dog, Moose, aided the Bennington Police Department in searching the area of the foot chase. Moose found a .38 handgun covered in blood in the area of the pricker bush that Montoya got caught up in while being chased. It was noted that Montoya was bleeding from his hands while being arrested.
Montoya has two pending cases in Bennington County, including separate charges of fentanyl trafficking, and resisting arrest from 2021 and 2022. He also has several convictions on his record from Massachusetts and federal authorities related to drugs and weapons.
Montoya faces over 11 years behind bars if convicted on all counts.
He is currently awaiting release from holding to start his 24/7 curfew in North Bennington. His next scheduled hearing is May 12. The hearing will combine all pending charges. He must have a substance abuse screening and start a treatment program before then.