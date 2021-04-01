BENNINGTON — Police are looking for three juveniles who they said vandalized Bennington’s Black Lives Matter mural on Wednesday evening — the first such incident since the street art was created last summer.
The suspects — two female and one male — were caught on surveillance camera crossing out the letters on the South Street mural with what appeared to be chalk, according to the Bennington Police Department.
Investigators said the suspects also wrote “White Lives Matter” and “ALM,” an apparent reference to All Lives Matter. This happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Bennington police said they learned of the defacement an hour later, after being notified that some people were doing “something” with the mural. It’s located in front of the town office, across from the police department.
At that point, an officer who checked on the mural saw a couple of people cleaning up the chalk-like marks. They reportedly didn’t know who vandalized the street art.
“No permanent damage has been done to the mural,” BPD Lt. Camillo Grande said Wednesday morning.
Because the suspects are minors, the police department declined to immediately release images from the surveillance video. “We’re trying to use other methods to identify them,” Grande said.
He said investigators believe the suspects live in the Bennington area because they had a “very young girl” with them at the time of the incident.
When asked whether their behavior could lead to police charges, Grande said the BPD will work closely with the State’s Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges should be filed once the suspects are found.
The mural, painted by volunteers on Aug. 30, was a big local event marred by protests. Police said three people were cited in the disturbance, which included people stepping on the wet paint and pushing each other.
Two men were charged in criminal court, one of which has pleaded guilty to assault and disorderly conduct.
