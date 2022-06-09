BENNINGTON — Bennington Police said that the crash Tuesday on Route 7, which claimed the life of one victim and ejected a woman and baby from an SUV, was caused by an improper lane change by a car driving at a high rate of speed.
Police said they found an infant car seat secured properly in the SUV, although police were doubtful the baby had been fastened properly in the seat at the time of the crash.
According to police, Micah Christian, 27, of Rutland, was thrown from a 2005 Honda Pilot and pronounced dead at the scene. Sara Christian, 24, was also ejected from the Honda Pilot. An officer provided critical first aid and applied a tourniquet to Christian’s right arm. She was listed in serious condition Thursday at the Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center.
A 20-month-old girl was also thrown from the vehicle in the crash and flown to Albany Medical. The baby’s condition was not known Thursday.
It is not clear at this time which of the Christians was driving. Toxicology tests are being conducted, police said.
The driver of a second vehicle, James Caroleo, 70, of Arlington, suffered minor injuries during the crash and was taken to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center by the Pownal Rescue Squad.
“The investigation into the fatal car crash we are conducting is disturbing and unfortunate for everyone involved,” said Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette on Thursday. “The loss of life is devastating to the family and is a cruel reminder of the importance of wearing a seat belt while operating a motor vehicle.
“Although devastating, this crash should serve as a reminder about wearing seat belts and properly restraining children in car seats,” he added. “Our condolences go to the Christian family and we wish the injured occupants a successful recovery.”
Both cars were heading south on Route 7. The police investigation determined that the driver of the Honda Pilot, traveling well over the posted speed limit, attempted to make a lane change and collided with Caroleo’s car. This collision caused both vehicles to leave the roadway, crash through a guardrail and down over an embankment on the west side of Route 7.
The Bennington Rural Fire Department assisted at the scene with traffic control, and the Bennington Police Department’s crash expert also assisted with the investigation. Route 7 from Arlington to Bennington was closed for about five hours while the crash was being investigated.