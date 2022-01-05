ARLINGTON — Vermont State Police are asking for the public's help. According to police, this morning at 6:58 a.m., troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks responded to the Stewart’s Shop in Arlington to investigate a crash.
While speaking with the victim, Tonya Jones of Arlington, she said her vehicle had been struck by another vehicle in the parking lot, which caused property damage. The suspect vehicle proceeded to leave the scene without informing anyone of the incident. As a result, the suspect is still unknown at this time.
Troopers are asking the public to help identify the potential suspect. If anyone can provide information regarding the incident, they should contact 802-442-5421 and ask to speak with Trooper Ryan Criss.