BENNINGTON — Police said three people were arrested on drug-related charges Tuesday after a search of a Bennington apartment uncovered 1,900 bags of heroin.
Bennington police identified the arrestees as Paige Wilkins, 37, of Bennington, as well as two residents of Springfield, Mass.: Anthony Tejada-Cruz, 19, and a 17-year-old boy.
Town police said they got a search warrant for Room 124, 979 U.S. Route South, while investigating reports of drug activity involving a Bennington resident.
When police searched the apartment around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, they reported finding three people inside. Police also uncovered around 1,900 bags of suspected heroin, 120 grams of crack cocaine, 26 grams of suspected cocaine and 2 ounces of suspected marijuana, according to a BPD release. They also found drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, cellphones and glassine packages that are “all indicative of drug sales.”
The BPD said they arrested Wilkins and Tejada-Cruz on the following charges: possession and trafficking of heroin and cocaine, and as conspiracy. Wilkins, who has numerous pending charges in Bennington Superior criminal court, was charged also with violating conditions of release.
The 17-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, was arrested on possession of cocaine, trafficking heroin and cocaine, as well as conspiracy. Police also charged him and Tejada-Cruz with transporting to the state.
In remote court appearances Wednesday, Wilkins and Tejada-Cruz pleaded not guilty. The Bennington Superior criminal court ordered Wilkins held on a $15,000 cash or surety bond and Tejada-Cruz on a secured-appearance bond.
The prosecution told the court that had the seized drugs been sold, they would have fetched at least $27,000 on the streets.
The teen has been placed in the custody of the Vermont Department of Children and Families, according to Bennington police. His court case is sealed because of his status as a minor.