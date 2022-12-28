BENNINGTON — Communication and community outreach are a top priority for the town’s policing review board.
The Community Policing Advisory Review Board held its final meeting of the year on Dec. 15. Board Chairwoman Kelly Carroll, Co-chair Will Greer, and board members Scott Richmond, Jeff Vickers, Robert Ebert and Marsh Hudson-Knapp were all in attendance. Hudson-Knapp attended virtually. Tom Haley was also present at the meeting as a liaison from the town’s select board.
Town Communication Coordinator Jonah Spivak showed the board what his position entails and how he can help CPARB in the future.
Spivak also broke down the results of surveys from 2018 and 2021 that took the “temperature of the community,” with each survey asking residents how they viewed the Bennington Police Department.
Within the three years between surveys, the most substantial difference in the results was due to an increase in the polarization of opinion on that question. In 2018, voters generally were moderate and mixed in their views; by 2021, Spivak said, respondents had taken a harder line and were either positive or negative opinion of BPD.
Still, Spivak said, “It’s safe to say that the community is supportive of the police department.”
Spivak was involved with the development process of the Safety and Equity Task Force, the group that led to the creation of CPARB, and he said there are several ways he can assist CPARB with its community outreach.
Board member Robert Ebert told Spivak he would like to add a comment form on the CPARB website as a way for citizens to directly contact the board. Ebert would also like CPARB to have a social media presence.
Spivak’s big project is revamping the town website to make it more user friendly he said. After the website makeover, information about CPARB will be much easier to access on the website. He said the website is in testing, but it’s possible that it will be up and running by the end of the holiday season.
COMMITTEE UPDATES
Several advances were made and new committees were formed under CPARB.
The Community Outreach Committee, made up of Ebert, Chairwoman Kelly Carroll and Will Greer, have met and developed a committee charge, or mission statement.
“The charge of the outreach committee is to collect data from the community regarding community members’ experience with and perceptions of the Bennington Police Department to provide the board with information to be used in making recommendations regarding BPD training and BPD policies and procedures,” Ebert said.
The committee had an open discussion on community outreach and talked about starting a program that would invite community leaders and the leaders of social service agencies to meet and speak with the board about their experiences with the police department.
For this effort, the executive director of United Counseling Services, Lorna Mattern, will be attending the January CPARB meeting.
There was also discussion about creating additional committees. Member Marsh Hudson-Knapp requested a committee to do research on how other review boards operate, how to maintain confidentiality during meetings and if some discussions can occur in executive session.
“There are a lot of issues before us and I don’t think we need to start from scratch by ourselves,” said Hudson-Knapp.
Hudson-Knapp and Greer, who has already been researching this topic in his spare time, volunteered to be on the committee.
Ebert also suggested a communications committee be created to work with Spivak to create a communications plan for CPARB. Ebert, Richmond and Vickers will be on this committee.
Each committee was directed by Carroll to create a charge by the next meeting.