BENNINGTON — The Bennington Select Board will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility. The full agenda and packet can be found in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at benningtonvt.org/meetings/select-board.
Public comment is up first on the agenda. Anyone wishing to speak (three-minute maximum) can sign up at the meeting.
There are two items on the agenda that the Select Board would like to bring to your attention. As always, check the agenda for other items of interest to you.
Public Safety Update by BPD: The Bennington Police Department will provide its quarterly in-person update to the Select Board and the community about public safety in Bennington and across the state. This is a time to hear accurate information and to ask questions.
ADA Plan Update: Paul Dansereau, the town’s director of facilities, will review and take comments on the draft Town of Bennington Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Implementation Plan. The plan has been updated with assistance from the Vermont Center for Independent Living (VCIL). VCIL and the town conducted a “walk and roll” of town facilities in June to evaluate necessary and desired access upgrades. If there are no substantial changes, the Select Board will consider adoption of the plan at the meeting. The draft plan is included in the Select Board packet.
In addition to the agenda and supporting materials, the community development director has included an update in the meeting packet.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, contact Paul Dansereau: pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715.
If you are unable to join in person, CAT-TV generally is able to provide live coverage of the meetings.