NORTH BENNINGTON — With frigid weather forecasted to roll in this weekend, several events for North Bennington’s Winterfest 2023 – including the highly-anticipated Polar Plunge at Lake Paran – have been postponed to a later date still to be determined.
However, there is still plenty of fun to be had on Saturday, according to Sandra Magsamen, president of the North Bennington Round Table.
“It is going to be cold, but we have lots of warm and wonderful events scheduled in the heart of the village,” she said. “There’s still a lot happening.”
In addition to the Polar Plunge, the scheduled hockey game and the indoor carnival at the Village School of North Bennington have been postponed for the time being, to avoid the single-digit temperatures and wind chills that could reach 30 to 45 below zero, according to the National Weather Service.
“People should definitely still think about later in the winter,” Magsamen said of the Polar Plunge. “The (Bennington) Rescue Squad just said that it seemed like it was not a good idea, for them or for us.”
Magsamen said it will take a bit of planning, but the hope is to reschedule all of the events that contribute to fundraising for the North Bennington Fire Department.
“We're hoping to reinstate them for either later in February or March. We're looking at calendars, but we don't have a date yet,” she said.
The majority of the planned Winterfest activities are set to go off without a hitch, though. There will be a noontime chicken barbeque at Kevin’s Pub, and Pangaea, Powers Market and Prospect Coffee House will all have lunch and beverage specials, with live music at the latter two.
Despite no carnival this Saturday, there will still be plenty of other activities at McCullough Library and Left Bank, including art vendors, a craft fair, seated massage and a bake sale.
“Come out, come inside and celebrate winter in a warm and wonderful place,” Magsamen reiterated. “Come join us in the village.”
Events get started at 8 a.m. and run all day.