BENNINGTON — Reciting the Pledge of Allegiance has returned to Bennington Select Board meetings Monday after brief consideration of dropping or replacing it on board agendas.
That possibility sparked impassioned opposition among a number of residents, more than a dozen of whom attended the meeting at the Bennington Fire Facility. Many there wore caps with VFW Post 1332 or other veteran’s group lettering.
Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said the board had “heard a wide range of opinions,” including from many who favored dropping it from agendas.
She told the Banner last week that the board was considering the change as part of a restructuring of the public comment, manager’s report, community policing update and other standing agenda items.
Some wrote letters to the editor and dozens of people commented on the Banner Facebook page after the article appeared, most opposed to the idea.
Jenkins and board member Jim Carroll formed a subcommittee to look into what other town boards include on their agendas, she said last week, and they had found few, if any, select boards or school boards recite the Pledge.
However, she said Monday that, while not required of municipal boards, reciting the Pledge “is a long-standing tradition” in Bennington, one town officials said dates back 30 or more years.
‘MEANINGFUL TRADITION’
To many residents, Jenkins said, the act is an expression of love of country, and “a meaningful tradition in this community, and we want to honor that.”
Carroll said he had brought up the absence of the Pledge recitations during the Zoom webinar board meetings, which ended last month, and asked if it should be reinstated. The Pledge was discontinued during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year because it was deemed impractical during Zoom meetings with board members all participating remotely. Carroll said that for him the Pledge brings back memories of watching his father and other relatives, including several veterans, reciting the Pledge when he was a boy. The board decided by consensus to bring back the Pledge, and board members then turned to face the flag to lead recitation of the familiar pledge.
CRITICISM
After the decision, the board was nevertheless criticized for having considered dropping the Pledge. “It’s too bad you had to look into it,” said John Miner, a Vietnam War veteran and veterans’ advocate, referring to forming a subcommittee to consider the matter. “You should have known it.” State Rep. Mary Morrissey, R-Bennington, who previously expressed her opposition to such a change, said, “I thank you for reinstating the Pledge,” but she said she was “sorry it had to come to this.” Forming a subcommittee should not have been necessary to make that choice, she said, adding that she didn’t believe there was a good reason to discontinue the Pledge during Zoom meetings, as the Vermont House continued the tradition through the pandemic. Board member Jeanne Conner said she doesn’t believe the board has anything to be sorry about, because she and others learned more about the Pledge and about what other boards in Vermont include among their standing agenda items.