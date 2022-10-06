BENNINGTON — A Bennington woman calling into a scheduled court appearance on a domestic assault case at the Bennington Superior Courthouse on Thursday had the proceedings halted because she was in the process of serving the lunch crowd at Jensen’s Restaurant.
Cierra Morse, 18, a waitress at Jensen’s, called into the hearing in front of Bennington Judge Kerry McDonald-Cary from a cellphone as she attempted to serve a packed lunch crowd at the popular North Street eatery in Bennington.
Loud background noise and chatter could be heard whenever Morse tried to speak with the judge as the hearing was underway.
McDonald-Cary, stopping mid-sentence, asked Morse if she could listen to what she was saying.
“Well, I’m at work right now at Jensen’s. Only two servers are working, so I have to keep serving while I’m on the phone,” Morse said to the judge, who paused for a second to make sure she understood what was happening.
“Can you go somewhere while this is happening so I can make sure you understand the questions I’m about to ask you?” the judge asked.
“Well, I can’t. I have to work,” Morse said. “There’s a huge crowd here for lunch.”
McDonald-Cary looked over at prosecutor Alex Burke before saying, “Well, I don’t feel comfortable proceeding with this right now. This is a serious offense you’re pleading to. I can’t ask you what I need to ask you if you’re serving tables at the same time.”
Morse was originally charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint in a June 2021 domestic assault. According to a police affidavit, Morse allegedly hit her victim in the head with a broom handle during a heated domestic assault, causing a serious laceration. She was also accused of not allowing her victim to leave the scene of the assault.
In her plea deal with prosecutors, Morse was set to plead to a misdemeanor domestic assault charge, down from the felony she had been charged with. She faced an agreed upon six to 18-month sentence — all suspended — with a probation period of two years had the deal gone forward. She was facing a maximum of 20 years behind bars if she had been convicted of the original two counts. Prosecutors also dismissed two violations of an abuse prevention order as part of the deal.
“Tell you the truth, I’d rather just get this over with,” Morse told the judge. “I’ve been dealing with this for 16 months.”
“I’m sorry,” McDonald-Cary responded. “I am not comfortable with that. We have to reschedule for when you can fully understand what is happening.”
“I’m off on Mondays and every other Tuesday,” Morse answered when McDonald-Cary asked when she might be available to complete her guilty plea. “But I work all the time. I need to pick up shifts.”
After a brief moment checking Monday’s and Tuesday’s court schedule with the court clerk, McDonald-Cary finally acknowledged that it was going to take some effort to squeeze in a new hearing with the court’s tight schedule but told Morse that they would try to get her in when she was not working as soon as a slot opened up.
“Ok. Will Mr. Enzor (Morse’s attorney) get in touch with me?” Morse asked the judge.
“Yes.”
“Ok, thank you,” Morse said, then hung up.
When asked after the canceled hearing if the victim in the case had a statement, Burke simply said, “The victim said he’s happy to put this behind him.”
As of press time, there is no scheduled change of plea in the case.