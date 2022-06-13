BENNINGTON — A Bennington man who had pledged in February to make a new start and help kids stay out of trouble was back in court Monday, charged with stabbing someone with a knife.
William D. McLaughlin, 43, stands accused of burglary into an occupied dwelling with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with that same weapon, resulting in the stabbing of the victim several times. The incident occurred at the residence McLaughlin is accused of burglarizing — while out on parole.
McLaughlin was charged in February as a habitual offender on four counts — aggravated assault with a weapon, larceny, impeding a public officer and giving false information to a police officer. He pleaded guilty to the two counts of larceny and assault, which carried a sentence of 5 to 10 years, suspended, with time-served after he spent 18 months awaiting trial during the pandemic. McLaughlin faced life imprisonment if he had been convicted as a habitual offender, having three or more felony convictions on his record.
The Banner wrote a story on Feb. 18, the day after his plea deal, detailing the pre-sentence courtroom exchange between Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones and McLaughlin, who spoke to the judge from the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield via video link, where he’d been held since his 2020 arrest.
“I have a great many plans, your honor,” McLaughlin told Corsones when asked by the judge about what he wanted to do once he was released.
“One is to be a father to my daughter. That’s first and foremost," he said. “I have plans to work for the community, to start a S.C.A.R.S. program of my own, Second Chance at Rehabilitating Self, I call it. I look forward in the future to working with (Deputy State’s Attorney Robert Plunkett) if he’s interested and with the court and whoever I can to get this program started. I think I can reach many people on the streets and assist them in changing their lives. In the process of helping them, it would help me as well. That would also help me keep me on the right track.”
On May 31, according to police affidavits, McLaughlin was out on parole and living under a list of conditions, including not participating in any other crimes. Police allege that he and Eric Sardo of Bennington broke into a home on Morgan Street with a deadly weapon. McLaughlin allegedly stabbed the victim several times before both men were seen fleeing. McLaughlin is currently being held without bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland.
After his arrest on June 2, while being taken from the Bennington Police station to the Bennington Courthouse, McLaughlin yelled to a Banner journalist, “My name is William McLaughlin. I’m completely innocent of these charges. I’m an innocent man. I didn’t do this.” Police then led him into a patrol car for his arraignment later that day.
McLaughlin’s seemingly heartfelt speech at his plea deal in February garnered much support from Corsones at the time.
“That’s awesome,” the judge told him. “I really appreciate hearing that from you. I believe you can be very good at that and possibly make a big difference in our community. ... I think you would be wonderful in that role and probably change a lot of lives, maybe even save a lot of lives, as well.”
Corsones felt that allowing McLaughlin to serve the remainder of his sentence from this point forward in the community is “entirely appropriate, particularly given his statements on the record today and the good that he can do when he is in the community.”
The Banner has reached out to Corsones, Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage and Plunkett for comment, but they were not available by press time.