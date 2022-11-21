BRATTLEBORO — A Londonderry man ordered held without bail after threatening a woman and another man with a handgun in September will serve a few more weeks in prison.
Robert Voitechonok, 28, pleaded guilty Monday to lesser charges related to events that occurred Sept. 15: domestic assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. The plea agreement calls for him to serve 90 days in prison and a suspended sentence of 18 months to four years.
Voitechonok said he's taking responsibility for his actions.
"I hope to improve myself," he said in court. "I do not intend to be in this predicament again."
While on probation, Voitechonok will prohibited from drinking alcohol, taking drugs, contacting two victims and engaging in violent or threatening behavior. He will be required to complete a domestic violence program.
Deputy State's Attorney Steven Brown said the domestic assault conviction will prevent Voitechonok from owning firearms.
"I think guns have been important to him, but I think he understands why he needs to move on," said defense attorney Albert Fox, "and this removes that from the equation."
Voitechonok initially was charged with aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault, domestic assault, simple assault, first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and lewd and lascivious behavior, according to documents filed with Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division. He faced a sentence that could have resulted in years of imprisonment, Judge Katherine Hayes said.
Vermont State Police troopers and members of the Winhall Police Department responded to a motel in Londonderry on Sept. 15 to a report that Voitechonok was assaulting a woman. The caller warned that Voitechonok had a .45-caliber handgun in his possession and was screaming at a woman who was locked in a bathroom, Trooper Brandon Groh wrote in an affidavit.
Before troopers arrived on the scene, Voitechonok had fled. The woman who had locked herself in the bathroom told troopers that Voitechonok “went ballistic” while she was on the phone.
When the woman attempted to leave the motel room, Voitechonok took her shoes and threw her on the bed, according to the affidavit. Later, Voitechonok allegedly attempted to force the woman to engage in a sex act, which she refused.
Voitechonok responded by assaulting her, states the affidavit, grabbing her by the back of the head. She fled to the bathroom and locked the door.
Later, Voitechonok allegedly knocked her to the ground and took her phone, breaking it in half. Voitechonok also is accused of shoving the woman into a car door when she attempted to get her wallet from the vehicle.
Another woman attempted to intervene by entering the motel room, but Voitechonok shoved her out, according to the affidavit. That woman told troopers she saw Voitechonok pointing a gun at the alleged victim’s head.
That woman was able to take a gun away from Voitechonok, but he choked and punched her in the face, states the affidavit. He then retrieved another firearm and pointed it at a man who also attempted to intervene.
“[The man] asked if he really wanted to do that, at which point [Voitechonok] unloaded the pistol, grabbed his things and went out to his truck,” wrote Groh.
The man told troopers, at one point, Voitechonok grabbed him in the groin area and also attempted to choke him.
At just past midnight, Voitechonok returned to the motel, where he was arrested. At the time, states the affidavit, Voitechonok had a firearm in his waistband. When troopers attempted to take him into custody, he resisted.
“It took multiple troopers to place the defendant into handcuffs,” wrote Groh.
A trial for Voitechonok was scheduled to continue Monday. Attorneys announced they had reached a plea agreement.
"We're in the middle of a jury trial, and we could complete it," Hayes told Voitechonok, adding that his attorney could challenge or call witnesses. "You already started that process. You could choose to testify."
Brown said he believes the victims in the case support the agreement. He called the incident "chaotic" and noted how it occurred over 42 minutes.
"It was dangerous. It was a lot of things," Brown said. "We appreciate the defendant has taken responsibility. It's unfortunate we had to utilize a lot of resources, but that sometimes happens."
Brown said he thinks both sides had "an extreme amount of risk going forward with a jury verdict. Nobody could predict what the jury would do once they got it."
"I agree with the state," Fox said. "I think this is a good result."
Fox noted no one was seriously hurt during the incident. He described Voitechonok as "one of the best clients I've worked with."
"In a very trying situation, he showed incredible composure and dignity throughout this, for someone who has never been in jail or in criminal action," Fox said. "He's been in for about 68 days, and it's a very hard place particularly during the COVID outbreak going on right now."
Friends and family supporting Voitechonok in the courtroom will help him find a safe place when he gets out of prison, Fox said. Voitechonok is starting a career in plumbing.
Fox said it is very difficult to tell what happened the night of the incident.
"I certainly don't think Robert was solely responsible for that scene, but he did make bad decisions that night," Fox said. "They were bad decisions that put people at risk, including law enforcement."
Voitechonok experienced "a significant mental health crisis" when he was arrested, Hayes said.
"His mental state was very poor," Hayes said. "He is very lucky the police handled it the way they did."
Hayes credited a trooper with "carefully and thoughtfully" de-escalating the situation.
The assault victim told the court she hopes Voitechonok will get the help he needs and learn from the incident.