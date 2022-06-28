BENNINGTON — After taking a plea deal, a Bennington woman will be on probation for 18 months on a domestic assault charge.
Nicole Leroux, 41, was initially charged with two felony counts of second degree aggravated domestic assault, with a prior conviction. The plea deal she accepted Tuesday in Bennington Superior Court dropped the second charge and downgraded the first charge to domestic assault.
According to court documents, on Aug. 7 at about 1:53 a.m., police were dispatched to Lyons Street for a fight. When they arrived, Leroux asked why the police were called. When she was informed they were present in response to a domestic situation, she said, “There’s always a domestic going on here.”
Leroux told police that she entered a room looking for a woman who was a drug user; she said she wanted to make sure the woman wasn’t using. Court documents state that Leroux said “she possibly threw her off the toilet, but couldn’t remember exactly.” Officers noticed Leroux smelled of intoxicants.
When officers spoke to the victim, she said Leroux grabbed her by the neck with both hands, knocked her into a door frame and caused her to hit her head. Soon, Leroux was on top of the woman, had her legs wrapped around her and was pulling the woman’s hair.
During the incident, a juvenile saw Leroux on top of the woman and pulled her off. In response, Leroux punched the juvenile in the face. Officers could see minor redness on the juvenile’s left eye, and the juvenile said it felt like their eye was cut.
At the scene, Leroux agreed to a breath test and her blood alcohol content was 0.193 percent.
Leroux pleaded guilty in the deal, and her official sentence is six to 18 months suspended, with 18 months probation and conditions that include no alcohol, no deadly weapons and no regulated drugs.